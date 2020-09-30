Five Days Remains to Get Registered for General Election

Make Sure You Are Registered, and Your Information is Current

COLUMBIA, S.C. (September 29, 2020) – To help ensure voters are prepared for the November 3 General Election, the State Election Commission wants to remind South Carolinians of the fast-approaching voter registration deadline.

YOU MUST BE REGISTERED BY OCTOBER 4 * TO VOTE IN THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

Voters should prepare for election day by checking to make sure their registration is current. Visit scVOTES.organd click “Check My Registration.”

Voters not currently registered to vote in their county of residence must register by the deadline, including citizens who:

Will be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020 and have not registered.

Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county.

Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina.

Register Online at scVOTES.org

Requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card.

Must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 4.

Register Using a By-Mail Application

Forms available at county voter registration offices and scVOTES.org.

Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office.

Emailed and faxed forms must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 4.

Mailed forms must be postmarked by Monday, October 5.*

Register in Person

At your county voter registration office by 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 2 (unless your county holds weekend hours, check locally).

Other Important Dates

October 5 – November 2: In-Person Absentee Voting Available at county voter registration and elections offices and extension offices. (click for a list of absentee voting locations).

October 24: Deadline to apply for an absentee by mail ballot.

November 3: Election Day, Deadline to return absentee-by-mail ballots.

*Because the U.S. Postal Service is closed on Sunday, mailed applications will be accepted if postmarked by October 5. All other registration methods must be completed by October 4.