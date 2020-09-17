HOWLS “Yes Sergeant Major”

Command Sergeant Major Jackson (ret)

Edgefield, South Carolina. Every once in a while, one is lucky enough to come upon an individual who is absolutely dependable. The man pictured above is one of those most trusted types. Command Sergeant Major (ret) Charles E. Jackson, a lifelong friend and confidante, is a stickler for regulation and details. For example, he always made me take my weapon back and clean it until it met requirements without ever pissing me off. Why? Because he was right. Anyway, I recently received some information from another Command Sergeant Major (ret) who got it from another Brigadier General (ret) in regard to my friend Charlie.

As the story goes CSM Jackson recently made his fourth visit to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. The media in Sturgis reported 370,000 in attendance for the 80thannual rally. This time, alone in the COVID-19 environment, C.J. said the friendliness of others came through. He attended his favorite races and avoided crowds. Following protocols on the Sturgis 2020 web site, he wore a mask and kept a distance from others, riding down Harley-Davidson Way only to take a few pictures. No doubt CSM Jackson was prepared to meticulously direct 369,999 in regard to adherence to subject protocols. He enjoyed street-food at the races, especially the sausage dogs. Vendors from across the U.S. offered everything from fast food to organic meals. Later when he ducked into a saloon to cool off, he found himself enjoying a nice meal with people he met there.

SGM Jackson was particularly touched by the traveling photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen, that honors our military fallen from The War on Terror. According to Charlie, “Seeing photos of our Service Members in uniform next to personal photos with their families is a moving experience, a powerful reminder of their sacrifice and loss for our freedom.”

Remembering Our Fallen

Charlie’s favorite event is AHDRA Nitro Drag. His lifelong fascination of fast cars, hot-rods, motorcycles, and drag racing started early. He grew up in the 60’s and 70’s in Edgefield, S.C. Back then, kids were tooling around with automobiles and motorcycles in their backyards and hanging out at local racetracks. According to Drag Strip List, South Carolina was home to over thirty race ways and drag strips during the 50/60/70’s. Today there are twelve, including the Darlington Raceway, home to the NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500.

Drag racing in the United States heated up in the 1930’s, in the salt flats of California. By that time automobiles were more affordable and more powerful. Death defying drivers ran stripped down/souped up automobiles for power and speed. The Southern California Timing Association (SCTA) operates salt flat racing at El Mirage Lake in California and Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. Today, the SCTA and other racing organizations are concerned about the future of land-speed racing as a changing landscape disrupts ideal conditions for racing and increases environmental concerns.

Well, 3,500 miles later CSM is home enjoying his family in Edgefield. He and his wife Lela have two children and four grandchildren. He continues to tool around with motorcycles in his garage. In addition to the 2003 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic, he has a 2003 Harley-Davidson Police Road King, a 1975 Harley-Davidson Shovelhead, and the drag bike featured in this story, which he says, “keeps me up at night thinking about how to prepare it for the Drag Strip.” (I bet the tools are laid out like a surgical suite.) by Jack Reece