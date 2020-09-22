Ruth Dorn Henderson – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Ruth Dorn Henderson, 76, of Bausket St., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Henderson was born in Plum Branch, SC and was the daughter of the late Thomas Walton and Lillie Belle Faulkner Dorn. She was a retired Healthcare worker and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Lewis (Faye) Eubanks and Craig (Linda) Eubanks; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three brothers and five sisters.

