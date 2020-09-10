William Boyce “Bill” Sharpe – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

William Boyce “Bill” Sharpe, 85 husband of the late Betty Ann Dorn Sharpe of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Sharpe was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Marshall Vista and Addie Moore Sharpe. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and great great great uncle.

He was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church. He loved sports, Clemson was his team, served in the National Guard for several years, played baseball for many years until his knees gave out. We would like to thank his long-time friend Bubba who would come by to check on him and get his mail, his neighbors and church for cutting his grass and for the ones who brought food, cakes, and goodies. His niece Julie, who talked to the doctors and nurses and drove to Pickens to help her mother, Martha Ann. We will be forever grateful for the phone calls and all the loving people.

Survivors include one sister, Martha Ann (Kenneth) Wood of Batesburg, SC. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, adaughter, Teresa Glanton, his stepfather, Fred Kneece, a brother, Bob and a sister, Betty Jane Fulmer.

Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood. SC 29648-1178 or to the Birthday Boxes for Foster Kids in Edgefield County, c/o Aaron Tripp, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.