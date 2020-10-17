Letter to the Editor

Endorsing Roosevelt Young for Sheriff



As the current Sheriff of Edgefield County, I am officially endorsing candidate Roosevelt Young for Sheriff of Edgefield County in 2020. Roosevelt has been serving the citizens of Edgefield County as a Deputy Sheriff since 1995. During that time, he has served as a uniformed deputy, a uniformed Shift Supervisor, a Patrol Division Commander, and currently as a Lieutenant focusing his efforts on the County’s drug cases. He also served as a Reserve Police Officer with the Johnston Police Department prior to starting work at the Sheriff’s Office.

In 2003, while serving Edgefield County’s citizens, Roosevelt was called into service for our country with the South Carolina National Guard and deployed to Iraq during operation Iraqi Freedom. After his tour in Iraq, Roosevelt returned to the Sheriff’s Office to continue his work combating drug crimes in the county and has tirelessly continued this effort with true pride and professionalism to this day.

The Law Enforcement profession is an ever changing and evolving landscape and it will take a Sheriff who has continuous and current Law Enforcement training to be able to successfully navigate these challenging times. Roosevelt Young has proven on countless occasions in his positions at the Sheriff’s Office that he is ready to lead through these many challenges.

For these and many other reasons not stated here, it is with honor that I present my official endorsement towards candidate Roosevelt Young for Sheriff of Edgefield County in the 2020 election.

Sheriff Adell Dobey

Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office



All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser.