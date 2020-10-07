W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Ruth Youngblood Sharrock, Ed.D., age 93, passed away peacefully in her home on October 5, 2020. She was the widow of Rev. W. Roger Sharrock. She was a native of Chattanooga, TN and an educator having served in several school districts, including Edgefield County and Richmond County. She was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church where her husband served as pastor for 15 years and she served as pianist and Sunday School teacher. A service will be held at a later date.

Dr. Sharrock was survived by her children Renee Sharrock and Susan and David Marshall; her grandchildren Andrew Sharrock and Blue and JW Blanchard; and her great grandchildren, Rena, Denman, Landon, Gavin, and Naomi. Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her sons, David, Mark, and Barry Sharrock, and her grandson, Buck Marshall, and her parents, Naomi, and Marvin Youngblood.

Memorials may be given to the Edgefield Baptist Association, 985 Hwy 25 North, Edgefield, SC 29824 or to the Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 17, Edgefield, SC 29824.

