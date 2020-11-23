Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Hubert Eugene Snodgrass, Sr., 83, of Morgan Dr., Modoc, SC. entered into rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be requested.

Mr. Snodgrass was born in Morgantown, Ky. and was the son of the late Anthony and Buelah Elms Snodgrass. He was a retired construction worker, mechanic, a member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Survivors include his special life-long companion, Frankie Jean Snodgrass; seven children, Eugene (Pam) Snodgrass, Jr., Veronica (Horace) Crews, Frankie Snodgrass, Violet (Vance) Prescott, Ronnie (Debbie) Snodgrass, Johnnie Snodgrass, Patricia (David) Snodgrass; three brothers, Ernest Snodgrass, Charles Snodgrass, and David Snodgrass; four sisters, Mary Wells, Joyce West, Eva Miles, Ruth Willis; sixteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 183, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.