Shaleta LaKiena Turner

Charlotte, NC: Shaleta LaKiena (Kiena) Turner, 39, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Carolina Medical Center.

She was born in Edgefield County Hospital, daughter of Ruth Thomas Mckinney and the late Lewis McKinney. She was a 1999 graduate of Strom Thurmond High and went on to further her education at Morris College and graduated in 2004 with a bachelors in Science and her masters from Kaplan University. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she was a part of the Praise Dance Team. She has been a faithful employee of the American Red Cross for over fifteen years.

She leaves to honor and cherish her memory; her mother, Ruth Thomas McKinney, North Augusta, SC; sisters, Charmaine Thomas, Edgefield, SC, Tina Turner, Columbia, SC and Dorothy Thomas, North Augusta, SC; six nieces, three nephews, two great nephews; aunt, uncles; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.

A Graveside Service will be held to honor her life on Tuesday – November 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Holiness Church Cemetery in Edgefield, SC, conducted by Reverend Yvette Smith.

Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Turner/Mckinney Family.