Don Cook -Trenton, SC

Don Cook, 76 of James Dr., Trenton, SC husband of Daphne Stone Cook entered into rest on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 a Private Family Service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Cook was born in Augusta, Ga and was the son of the late James Clarence and Ruth Cato Cook. He was a retired Supervisor for Aiken Electric Coop. and a member of Trenton United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, one daughter, Janet Marchant (Tommy); two grandchildren, Kristen and Tyler Marchant; and one great grandchild, Carter Marchant.

Memorials may be made to Trenton United Methodist Church, PO Box 178, Trenton, SC 29847.

