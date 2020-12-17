Letter to Editor

Responds to Mr. Scott

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser.

I rise to reject what Mr. Scott said about the Trump Administration. Mr. Scott fails to mention the shortcomings of the Biden, Obama and Clinton family. The Presidential election was a fraud and the Supreme Court should have heard Trump’s evidence. January 6 is the last day for significance regardless of the Electoral College.

Mr. Scott and Mr. Biden called for unity even though the Democrats and MSM have hated Trump for four years and have not credited Trump for any accomplishments.

Personally, I will unite with the Biden’s after they are in jail with the Obamas and the Clintons.

Johnny Feltham