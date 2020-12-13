Merriwether Elementary Moves to Full Remote Learning Following Spike in COVID-19 Numbers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(JOHNSTON, SC)- Merriwether Elementary School (MES) is the second Edgefield County School to move to Full Remote Learning after district administrators learned over the weekend of an increase in the number of students and staff who arebeing quarantined because they were identified as being a close contact to someone who may have the COVID-19 virus.

Due to the large number of faculty members being quarantined, the school is unable to be fully staffed in-person, which required the immediate move from the current 5-days-a-week, in-person Instructional Model to Full Remote Learning for all students at least until the Winter Break, which begins on December 21.

At this time, school officials expect to return to 5-days-a-week instruction when students return on January 5. This afternoon, MES sent notifications of the change, beginning tomorrow (December 14), to parents and guardians.

