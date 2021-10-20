Raise Them High



By Sigrid Fowler

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser.

Raise your hand high if you do not know of a single person with cancer. This person does not have to be a family member but just anyone in your circle of acquaintances.Through the magic of my all seeing eye I see no one raising their hand. Cancer affects all of us either directly or indirectly. My cancer story started before I was born.

My maternal grandmother died when she was 58 years old of stomach and esophageal cancer. When gramma died the treatment, according to my mother, was worse than the disease. I never knew my gramma, but she contributed to my genetic makeup. Of course in those days not much was known about genetics. The next and most impactful person to have cancer was my mother. She too died of stomach and esophageal cancer at age 58. Still the doctor’s weren’t sure about a genetic influence. I was in my late 30s when mom died. So I realized I had maybe another 20 years to live, love, play, and be of service. Research has now determined that stomach and esophageal cancer are not genetically related or I would have been dead quite some time ago. After mom died my mother-in-law tried to fill mom’s shoes. She and I had a terrific relationship but she was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was in her mid-70s. When she died at 86 the breast cancer didn’t kill her—that was in remission, she died of complications of diabetes. Now do want to hear about all of my friends who are battling with this dread disease? I didn’t think so.

Then let me tell you something I learned during my 10 years of volunteering on the out-patient infusion floor at AU Health and 7 years of volunteering at The Lydia Project as a housing/hostess volunteer. A cancer patient wants to be treated like a person not their disease. You don’t need to be nervous around cancer patients; they are no different today than they were yesterday. If yourfriend likes to play cards or board games bring those in when you come in for a visit. If you can only stay for a quick visit maybe a word search puzzle would be better. You can sing softly together. Bring snacks and drinks. But just always remember they are the same friend they have always been. It is insulting to treat them differently because of the disease. Very often when I am on the floor (damn Covid keeping me away!!) there seems to be an inordinate amount of laughing, joking, stories, lies, and general mayhem on the floor. I am proud to say General Mayhem is my middle name! I also hold hands; hear secrets, and dry eyes.

I don’t know why Breast Cancer gets the whole month of October for their Pink Ribbon campaign, but it is very effective. No one likes to have their mams grammed but you have to put on your big girl pantsand have your intimate parts smeared and smashed—if you know what I mean. Do it now so you don’t have to visit me on the infusion floor. Do it for your kids and husband.