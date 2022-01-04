Helping Hands Ministering to Edgefield, Saluda Nursing Homes

The Helping Hands Ministry is spreading “Christmas Joy” by celebrating and presenting gifts to the residents at Edgefield and Saluda Nursing Homes during this time of year. The Ministry is made up of a group of ladies from Edgefield and Saluda Counties, whose mission is to serve and bring joy to residents in nursing facilities. Thay have been providing these services for over 40 years. They also provide this service throughout the year at Easter and Mother’s Day. This service is made possible by donations from friends, family, the community, and support of the members themselves.

Prior to (COVID 19), the Helping Hands held an annual banquet as a fund raiser to support their efforts. They would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have supported them in the past and to those who continue to help in so many ways. It is because of all of you that we are able to bring “JOY”” to someone else’s heart. THANK YOU AND MAY GOD’S BLESSING BE TO ALL.

Names of ladies in picture:

Seated – Mary McCain: Standing left to right – Doris Freeman, Elsie Cook, Evette Lott, Mattie Key, Martha Rearden, Ella Calhoun, Shirley Taylor.