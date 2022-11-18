Fox Creek Boys are Back to Back Region Champs!

The boys cross country team won the Region 5-AAA Championship on Wednesday. Led by senior Trey Armstrong, who won the individual trophy for the second year in a row by setting a new school record (18:19), the Predators placed 4 runners in the top-5. Mark Monaco (3rd), Sean Monaco (4th), and Thomas Kerekanich (5th) all set personal records to all but guarantee Fox Creek’s win. Cannon Joyner (11th), who also set a PR, rounded out the scoring for the boys. Trey, Mark, Sean, and Thomas were all named to the All-Region team. The girls put in a valiant effort against a good team from Gilbert. All of the girls ran PRs as well, but ultimately came up short finishing 2nd in the team competition. Freshman Yasmin Ventura, running in only her second race, finished 4th overall in 23:47. AlaynahGuthrie (7th), Annaleigh Leopard (9th), Sirena Moreno (11th), and Hannah Andrews (16th) rounded out the scoring for Fox Creek. Yasmin and Alaynah were named to the All-Region team.

Results: *PR

1 Trey 18:19*

3 Mark 18:50*

4 Sean 18:51*

5 Thomas 19:04*

11 Cannon 20:00*

13 Bryson 20:45*

14 Logan 20:56*

20 Landon 22:38*

21 Magnus 22:40*

26 Carter 24:10*

27 Patrick 24:14

28 Quinten 24:38*

Girls:

4 Yasmin 23:47*

7 Alaynah 24:47*

9 Annaleigh 24:58*

11 Sirena 25:12

16 Hannah 26:39*

18 Jess 27:22

19 Aniyah 29:04*