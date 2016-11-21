Covar Reflects on Service to Students and Teachers as School Board Member

Brad Covar recently ended twenty-four years of service to Edgefield County as a school board member. He also spent eight of those years presiding as the board’s chairman. The entirety of the experiences of serving as a school board member impacted Covar in numerous ways. “I developed a huge appreciation for teachers and I realized that many parents and kids struggle with getting an education,” explained Covar.

During Covar’s stint as a school board member, Edgefield County School District faced multiple challenges. “Building programs and selecting superintendents required the most collaboration among board members and at times created the most frustration,” noted Covar. Covar and other board members consistently placed the needs of students, the district and the county above any personal agendas.

“Many people think a school board member’s job is to show up at the meetings. I have seen Brad spend hours analyzing spreadsheets to calculate enrollment figures and budgets,” said Michelle Carter, co-worker.

Covar’s sense of and commitment to service is not ending with his leaving the school board. Covar was recently elected to the University of South Carolina’s Alumni Board of Directors. “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve the Carolina family,” beamed Covar.

Edgefield County School District is facing the challenges of hiring and retaining excellent teachers in the next few years. “The district is also faced with the challenge of offering quality courses on the secondary level even as the enrollment has dipped,” said Covar.

As Covar’s role as school board member ends, the board continues to address complex issues. “I regret we were not able to finalize an agreement to expand our solar energy project at W.E. Parker. I am confident that will be completed shortly,” added Covar.

Covar’s advice to board members serving the district during the next term reflects his own approach to the past twenty-four years, “Know the issues, stay in touch with parents and students, fight passionately for what you believe in, and commit to respecting and getting along with your fellow board members.”