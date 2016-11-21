King Academy Uses Old Advertisers To Create

King Academy, through Helen Mims of Edgefield (a teacher at the Academy), requested some of the old Edgefield Advertiser copies available to the public for various needs. With the request, the staff learned that something artistic would be happening with the papers. And it did. Below one reads in the “Knight News” just what they did with the papers.

“Mrs. Angie Sander’s High School Art Classes have been busy using their imaginations creating paper mache cows. A special thank you to the Edgefield Advertiser for donating the newspapers used in this project. With lots of newspapers, tape, water, glue, and many hours later, the finished project was very “moo”tivating and brought many smiles to our school.”