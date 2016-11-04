William E. “Bill” Lawrence – Edgefield, SC

William Edward “Bill” Lawrence, 66, husband of Joyce Lee Lawrence of Lawrence Lane in Edgefield County, died Tuesday November 1, 2016.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday November 5, 2016 at 2 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Lawrence was born in Sumter, SC and was the son of the late Ashbey and Odessa Barfield Lawrence. He was a retired Control Room Operator with SRS and was retired from the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife; 1 daughter; Laura Ann Locklair; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

