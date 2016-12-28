Break-in on Nicholson Rd.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in at a residence on the 100 block of Nicholson Rd. in Trenton, Dec. 19. According to an ECSO report on the incident, the homeowner returned home in the evening to find a basement window on the backside of his residence had been knocked out. Upon arriving to the home, law enforcement secured the residence and determined that no one was inside. However, after surveying the scene, the owner found 11 firearms, 3 knives, several pieces of jewelry, and other items had been stolen. In all, the resident estimated the stolen items to be worth over $10,000.

This scene was processed for evidence, and the ECSO is investigating this crime.