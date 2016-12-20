Crime Beat – Dec. 20th, 2016 – Scams & Thefts

Beware of Scams

An Edgefield County woman is out of $2000 after she became a victim to scam artists. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report that was filed on the incident, the woman was contacted by someone who stated that her grandson been in an automobile the name Peter Walsh and said that he was an attorney, told the woman that she would need to purchase 4 Target gift cards in the amount of $500 as a peace bond so that her grandson would be released from the courthouse at which he was being held. Unfortunately, the woman complied, obtaining the cards and giving the necessary information on them for the money to be accessed. The man then called again the following morning telling the woman that if she got $4000 in gift cards the charges would be dropped against her grandson. However, the woman was alerted to the fact that this was a scam and did not purchase anymore cards.

Multiple Thefts Reported

Dog Stolen on Martintown Road

A dog was reported stolen to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Dec. 18 from a home on West Martintown Road in North Augusta (Edgefield County). According to the ECSO report on the matter, the victim came home from work in the evening to find his pit bull and the dog’s food bowl missing from a fenced area in his backyard. The victim stated that he last saw the dog that morning as he left for work.

The pit bull is described as being a 1 year old black and white female with a pink collar whose name is Heidi. She was estimated to be worth $150.

This case has been forwarded to the investigation unit of the ECSO.

Motorcycle Reported Stolen from Woodlawn Rd.

An Augusta man reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office that he believes his motorcycle was stolen from Woodlawn Road in Trenton, Dec. 8. An ECSO report details that after experiencing mechanical problems, the man left the motorcycle on Woodlawn in order to return to Fort Gordon and retrieve a truck in which to transport the bike back to his home. However, when the man returned to the scene about an hour later, the motorcycle was gone. It was confirmed that the motorcycle was not towed by the SC Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle is described as a blue Yamaha R-3. It has been entered into the NCIC database as stolen.

Three Thefts Reported in Separate Incidents

Three separate incidents of theft were recently reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the reports were filed Dec. 15. In one of those cases, a man reported his trailer stolen from a property on Deer Springs Road in Clarks Hill (Edgefield County). Although filed on the 15th, the man stated the theft could have occurred anytime between then and Nov. 15. The trailer is described as a black 25-30 foot 3 axle trailer with black tires and black ramps on the back. It was estimated to be worth $2000.

In the second report filed on Dec. 15, a resident of Garrett Road informed law enforcement that she was notified by men working in the yard at the incident location that they had noticed that the back door to the house had been kicked in. The victim stated that when she arrived to the scene, she entered the house and found drawers opened and jewelry and clothes missing. The victim stated that the home was last known to be secure at around 4:00 the prior evening. The items missing were estimated to be worth a total of $500.

In the third reported theft, a Lucius Lane resident notified law enforcement on Dec. 16 that unknown person’s came onto his property and took his chrome diamond plated Craftsman toolbox in which was approximately $100 worth of tools. The toolbox was estimated to be worth $400.

All three of these incidents have been turned over to the investigation unit of the ECSO.