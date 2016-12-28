Mr. Mark D. McGinnis – Edgefield, SC

EDGEFIELD – Mark D. McGinnis, 62, of Edgefield, went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2016.

Mark was born on December 16, 1954 in Huntington, WV, the son of the late David H. and Clara S. McGinnis.

He is survived by his brother, Matthew (Sandy) McGinnis of Surfside Beach, and his sister, Jeannie (Roy) Shannon of Ashland, KY.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 9, 2017 at Edgefield First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edgefield First Baptist Church, 212 Church St., Edgefield, SC 29824 or to the charity of one’s choice .Online condolences may be directed to: www.burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.