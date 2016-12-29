Mrs. Annie Lewis Ripley Hall – Johnston, SC

Johnston, SC — Funeral Services for Mrs. Annie Ripley Hall, age 98, will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 o’clock in Johnston First Baptist Church. Burial will take place in Mt of Olives Cemetery prior to the service at 11 o’clock. The family will receive friends at Bland Funeral Home Friday evening from 5-7 pm.

Mrs. Hall died Tuesday, December 27, 2016. She was a daughter of the late Tom and Leola Autry Ripley. Annie Lewis graduated as Salutatorian of her class from Johnston High School. She was very active in the community and in her church having been a member of the Peach Blossom Garden Club and Chairman of the Jesse Mobley Circle at Johnston First Baptist.

Mrs. Hall was Grand Marshal in the Peach Blossom Parade in Johnston in 2013.

Survivors include her sons: Billy Davis Hall (Karen); Tommy Elliott Hall (Paula) and Clifton Ellison Hall; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar D. (Bill) Hall.

Memorials may be made to Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832 or Saluda Nursing Center, 581 Newberry Hwy, Saluda, SC 29138.

