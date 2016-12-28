Mrs. Dorothy Marie Butler – Edgefield, SC

EDGEFIELD – Mrs. Dorothy Marie Butler, of Jeter Street, entered into rest December 23, 2016. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Simmon Ridge Baptist Church with Pastor F. Darrell Blocker officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mrs. Butler, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Simmon Ridge Baptist Church Survivors include her husband, Bernard Butler; five sons, Pastor F. Darrell (Cynthia) Blocker, John A. (Audrey) Blocker, Barrick D. (Rosalind) Blocker, Petric S. (Claritha) Blocker and Alex L. (Sonja) Blocker; step children, Rev. Eric. T. Butler,Deirdre Butler and Jennifer Butler; two sisters, Mattie (Fred) Akins and Gloria Williams-Carr; a brother, Vernor (Celeste) Williams; 13 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call the residence. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, is in charge of arrangements.