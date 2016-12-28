Mrs. Margaret P. Dorsey – Johnston, SC

JOHNSTON – Funeral services for Margaret P. Dorsey will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Shaws Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. R.C. Holloway Pastor. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Amos & Sons Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Dorsey was a loving mother and treasured friend and church member.

She leaves to treasure and mourn her passing, a daughter, Evelyn Dorsey of Chester, Va.; two sons Velton Dorsey(Debra) of Johnston and Larry Dorsey of North Augusta; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a brother, Curtis Bouknight(Robbie) of Hempstead, NY; a very dear and good friend, Wallace Drumming of Aiken and many other loved family and friends.