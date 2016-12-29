US Fibers Expanding

US Fibers is expanding their operations. The news of the expansion came the last week of 2016 through Will Williams, President and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership. Williams provided to the Advertiser a press release from the company that announced the commercialization of their newest PET fiber line. Described as a “multi-million dollar investment”, the press release stated that the commercialization will allow US Fibers “to expand its product offerings into specialty markets, thus providing additional value to its already diverse customer base.” In addition, the statement said that this move will mean the addition of “20+ jobs” and will include “a significant expansion of its R&D capabilities and personnel.”

In the issued statement, Edward Oh, President and Founder of US Fibers, said, “This latest investment demonstrates our continued commitment to the fiber industry.”

Steve Zagorski, VP of New Business Development, added: “We are excited about the opportunities that this new operation affords us and the ability to enter new markets. As we launch this next phase of our evolution at US Fibers, we want to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for their continued support. Without them and their commitment, none of this would be possible”