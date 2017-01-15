Big Event Planned for Oakley Park – a Living History Day

A Skirmish, Encampment, Demonstrations and Tours

Oakley Park grounds and house museum will be busy, Saturday, January 21, when the park will be active again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., first time since the last Heritage Festival was held there in 2012.

This event is planned in conjunction with the 57th Georgia, 34th Georgia, 24th SC co. E, 17thNew York Veterans and the Edgefield Chapter #1018 UDC (United Daughters of the Confederacy). There will be a living history encampment, a skirmish, demonstrations, and lectures from re-enactors. An added feature is that the Oakley Park House Museum will be available for tours: $5.00 for adults; $1.00 children/students. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring friends or family to enjoy the outdoor events and to see the inside of Oakley Park and to hear tales of its contribution to the history of the Confederacy and Reconstruction.

Oakley Park has stood at the Fork of Hwy 23 and US Hwy 25 since 1830s. Built by Daniel Bird, it was the home place of John Gary Evans (nephew of Gen. Martin Witherspoon Gary) who deeded it to the Town of Edgefield in 1948. The UDC has been in charge of its care, and in the last two decades they have worked to get it painted and to have a heat and air system installed.

Schedule for the event (subject to change): 10:00 a.m. Open for Camp and Colors, 10:15 – 10:30, Kenneth Robinson speaks on “A Soldier’s Life”, 10:30-11:00, Tactics and Drill.

Among the discussions open for visitors to hear: 11:00-11:15, What Did Women Do During the War (Tammy Herron); 11:15-11:30, Mourning Rituals and Dresses (Brenda Carpenter); 11:30-12:00, Cooking Demo (Dan Johnston).

From 10:30 – 11:00 a tour will be held inside Oakley Park House Museum. From 12:00-1:00 everything stops for lunch and guests may go into town, a short walking distance from the museum, to enjoy a meal at the many eating establishments. Re-enactors will also take a break at this time.

It is a pleasure to see Oakley Park “alive and well” and receiving visitors. A great time to visit, and to visit Edgefield for the day.