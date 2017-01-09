Crime Beat – Jan. 9th, 2017 – Motorcycle Vandalism & Break-ins

Vandalism of Motorcycle

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a case of vandalism at a home on the 200 block of Community Road in North Augusta (Edgefield County), Jan. 6. According to the report filed on this matter, the homeowner advised law enforcement that upon entering his garage, which is detached from his home, on the day in question, he found his motorcycle had been spray painted green over the entire motorcycle. The man stated that he had last observed the motorcycle without damage three days prior. The motorcycle is described as a 2013 Harley Davidson, and the estimated cost of damages to the bike was given as $17,000.

This case was forwarded the investigation unit of the ECSO.

Break-in on Rainbow Falls Road

A break-in at a residence on the 1300 block of Rainbow Falls Road in North Augusta (Edgefield County) was reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Jan. 5. According to the incident report, the homeowner stated that when she arrived home on the date stated she noticed that her back door was standing wide open. As she entered the home, the woman stated that she found a total of 4 televisions were missing but that nothing else had been taken. The televisions, one a 40” and the others 50”, were each estimated to be worth $300.

The ECSO is investigating this crime.

Burglary and Possible Larceny Reported

A man owning property on Woodlawn Road in Clarks Hill (Edgefield County) notified the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5 of a possible theft at his property. According to the property owner, another man was keeping a white camper on the site. However, the property owner arrived at the location to find the camper missing. The property owner told law enforcement that when he called the owner of the camper to tell him that his camper was missing, the camper owner stated that he did not wish to file a report on the matter. The camper owner did not give a reason as to why the camper was not there nor did he state why he did not want to file a report. However, the owner of the property stated that since the camper was missing from his land, he felt that he should make a report of it being gone. Additionally, the property owner found possible evidence on the ground near where the camper had been located. The evidence was collected by the ECSO, and the matter was turned over the investigation unit.

However, law enforcement was again called to the same location on Jan. 7 in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that sometime between Dec. 27 and Jan. 7 someone had entered the residence on the property and taken a black laptop and a brown Carhart jacket. The laptop was valued at $1,000 and the jacket at $80. As in the other incident, possible evidence was found at the scene. It, too, was collected and turned over the investigator handling this case. No forced entry into the residence could be found.

The ECSO is investigating these incidents.