Mr. Jon W. Prince – Edgefield, SC

Edgefield, S.C. – Jon William Prince, of Two Mile Dr., husband of Karen King Prince, died Saturday January 14, 2017 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 11 AM at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, S.C. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave.

Mr. Prince was a native of Edgefield County and was the son of William “Billy” Talton Prince and the late Erlene Piper Prince. He was the owner of W.G.P. Grading Company and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church. He was a Loving Husband, Father, and a friend to all the people he knew.

He is survived by his wife, his father; 3 sons; William Grayson Prince,

Erin Hawk and Jade Hawk; 1 brother; Phillip T. Prince and 2 special friends; Josh and Jut.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Building Bridges # 3, P.O. Box 624 Edgefield, S.C. 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

