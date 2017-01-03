Mrs. Bettie M. Wash – Toccoa, GA

Toccoa, GA – Mrs. Bettie Martin Wash, age 84, Wesley Circle, Toccoa, Georgia, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the StephensCounty Hospital.

A daughter of the late Bland and Florence Mackie Mathis, she was born on September 22, 1932 in Edgefield, South Carolina, moved to Atlanta, Ga. in 1974, and later moved to Toccoa in 1978. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Toccoa where she was a member of The Willing Workers Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Wash, Jr. of the home, two sons and daughter-in-law, Ken and Carolyn Wash of Toccoa and Russell Wash of Atlanta, Ga., four grandchildren, Jessica Wash, Kelley Spencer, Jonathan (Megan) Wash, and Ryan Wash, one great-grandchild, Channing Spencer, five sisters, Miriam Morgan, Ellie Miller, Aleen Miller, and Shirley Whaley all of Edgefield, S.C., and Mary Lee Jennings of Greenwood, S.C., and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

A Memorial Service will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at The First Baptist of Toccoa Church Chapel with The Reverend David Ritcey officiating.

Member of The Willing Workers Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Escort.

The family will receive friends in The First Baptist Church Chapel on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until the service time.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to The First Baptist Church of Toccoa, 475 East Tugalo Street, Toccoa, Ga. 30577, in memory of Mrs. Bettie Wash.

Online Condolences can be made by visiting the website at www.acreedavis@truvista.net. The Acree-Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Bettie Martin Wash.