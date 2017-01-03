Mrs. Connie H. Reynolds – Lexington, SC

Lexington, SC – Connie Holmes Reynolds, 44, wife of David Reynolds, died December 30, 2016.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday January 3, 2017 at 11 AM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield.

Mrs. Reynolds was a native of Trenton, S.C. and was the daughter of Hamp E. Jr. and Judy Herron Holmes. She was a homemaker and a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband and her parents; 2 sons; Christopher Holmes Reynolds and Tyler Holmes Reynolds; 1 brother; Hamp E. III (Stephanie) Holmes; Mother-In-Law; Bobbie Gibbs Reynolds; and 2 nieces; Vivian Renee Aultman and Hailey Elizabeth Holmes.

The family is at the home of Hamp E. Jr. and Judy Holmes in Trenton, S.C. and will receive friends Monday January 2, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

