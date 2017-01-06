Residents Should Prepare for Winter Weather

Suzy Spurgeon, Edgefield County’s Emergency Services Agency Director, sends this article for citizens’ information.

Columbia, S.C. (Thursday, January 5, 2017) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division asks residents to prepare themselves and their homes for possible winter weather. Forecasters with the National Weather Service expect a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain for much of the state beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday.

State and local agencies are reviewing emergency plans for winter weather and are urging everyone in South Carolina to consider preparations to keep your home, community, family, vehicles and pets safe:

Before a Winter Storm

¨ Add winter supplies like rock salt and shovels to your disaster supply kit.

¨ Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.

¨ Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

¨ Have your vehicle serviced to ensure it is prepared for the winter season.

¨ Place a winter emergency kit in every vehicle. The kit should include: a shovel, a windshield scraper and a small broom, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, extra batteries, a mobile device charger, water, snack food, matches, extra hats, socks and mittens, a first aid kit with a pocket knife, necessary medications, blankets, a tow chain or a rope, road salt and sand, booster cables, emergency flares, and a fluorescent distress flag.

¨ Prepare a warm place indoors for pets.

¨ Limit travel should conditions become hazardous on the roadways. If you must drive, go slowly and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination safely.

The S.C. Severe Winter Weather Guide is currently available for download here<http://www.scemd.org/component/content/article/2-uncategorised/203-severe-winter-weather-guide>.