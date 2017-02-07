Carl E. Merbach, Jr. – Johnston, SC

Connect on Linked in

Carl Emil Merbach, Jr., 77, husband of Florence Satcher Merbach, died Tuesday January 31, 2017 at The Ridge of Edgefield.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday February 2, 2017 at 3 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, S.C. The family will receive friends after the service.

Mr. Merbach, Jr. was born in Rugby, North Dakota and was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. He was retired from housekeeping at Edgefield County Hospital. He was a veteran of the U. S. Airforce.

Survivors include his wife; 2 daughters, Tonya King, and fiancé Mike Holmes, Marlo (Malcolm) Ready; 1 brother, Arlen Merbach; 1 sister, Darlene Jergenson; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church 1186 Mount Calvary Rd. Johnston, S.C. 29832.

The family is at the home.

