George Nichols – Saluda, SC

George Rufus Nichols was called home to the Lord on January 31, 2017 at the age of 86. Throughout George’s long life, he valued his Lord and family above all, often declaring that his family was his greatest accomplishment.

George was the son of Rufus Nichols and Geneva Black Nichols and was a lifelong resident of Saluda County’s Hollywood community. He owned and operated a farm along with his wife and son, Thomas. Mr. Nichols’ business interest for the past 20 years also included rental homes, and he counted many of his tenants among his friends.

George is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alice Harling Nichols, formerly of Edgefield County Collier’s community and his children Thomas (Becky) of Saluda, Barbara Kyzer (Larry) of Saluda, Mary Hoganson (Ken) of Cartersville, GA, and Richard (Meredith Mona) of Columbia and son-in-law, Ted Fussell. George follows his daughter Margaret Fussell to their heavenly home. He also leaves behind beloved grandchildren: Rachel Nichols, Sarah Nichols, Ashley Kyzer Parker, Allison Kyzer Gardner, Lindsay Kyzer Brehmer, Roy Fussell, Paul Fussell, Charlotte Fussell, Lyssa Hoganson, Elyse Hoganson, Kyle Hoganson, and Glorianna Nichols; great-grandchildren, Makenzi Parker and Kyzer Parker; cousins; and many friends.

The family will be at the home of Larry and Barbara Kyzer, 149 Wateree Church Road, Saluda. Services for George will be at Corinth Lutheran Church off Denny Highway, Saluda County on February 2 at 11:00. Visitation will follow the service. For those inclined to honor George with a memorial, donations to Corinth Lutheran Church or a charity of their choice are suggested.

