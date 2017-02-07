Lamb Named Mid-State SC Young Farmer Agribusinessman of Year

Edgar Lamb of Edgefield, SC, has been named the Mid-State SC Agribusinessman of the Year by the SC Young Farmer and Agribusiness Association. He received an engraved plaque and a cash award from ArborOne Farm Credit who sponsors the recognition program in conjunction with the agricultural association. Johnson Atkinson of ArborOne Farm Credit presented the award to Edgar.

Mr. Lamb is the co-owner of L&M Farms and an avid tractor enthusiast. Edgar got started in agribusiness at a young age, growing up helping his parents with row crops and livestock. During high school, he was active in the FFA and agriculture classes at Strom Thurmond Vocational Center. In 1978, Mr. Lamb and partner, Dennis Miller invested in 250 acres for a row crop operation that they managed and harvested for several years. Now they grow 770 acres of pine trees (converted cropland). They have also served as forestry contractor for the private industry since the mid-80’s (Canal, Bowater, Champion, Union Corp and International Paper). Currently, they serve as a contractor for private landowners to implement BMP practices on their land. A few examples include pond management, wildlife management, forestry management, road and right-a-way construction and maintenance, mulching, land construction, and more. As part of the move from row crops to forestland, they converted their traditional ag. sprayers for cropland to forestry sprayers. They also converted other farm equipment for control or suppression of Southern Pine Beetle. Mr. Lamb has restored numerous tractors in his life and has several he displays in parades and tractor shows all over the state.

Edgar is an active member and officer for several organizations including: a member of the Edgefield County Young Farmer and Agribusiness Chapter, member of FSA and Antioch Baptist Church. He has also served on various county and community committees. He has served for 39 years for the Beaverdam Creek Watershed and an officer for the Palmetto Tractor Club. Lastly, he is a volunteer for the Strom Thurmond FFA and NWTF. In the 1960’s, Mr. Lamb was a member of Strom Thurmond FFA and was named the Southeastern Regional winner for the James F. Lincoln Welding Contest.

Mr. Lamb was nominated for this award by his YF Advisors, Jeremy Brooks and Darla Steele, who serve as Edgefield County Young Farmer Advisors and Agricultural Education instructors at Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center.