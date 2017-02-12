Scott B. Bishop – North Augusta, SC

Connect on Linked in

Scott Bradley Bishop, 31, of Southern Pines Dr., North Augusta, died, Saturday February 11, 2017 at his residence.

The family will receive friends Wednesday February 15, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Mr. Bishop was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and was a server at Waffle House.

Survivors include his mother Geneva Christine Clay; 1 sister, Shawna Moore; his maternal grandmother, Betty Bishop; 1 niece, Justice Moore; 2 nephews, Jacob, and Jaiden Moore. He was predeceased by his father James H. Clay.

Donations may be made to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home P.O. Box 389, Edgefield, SC 29824.

