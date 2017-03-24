Betty Ann Butler – Trenton, SC

TRENTON – Mrs. Betty Ann Young Butler, of Edgefield Road, entered into rest March 12, 2017 at University Hospital .Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Gilbert Lambuth Memorial Chapel at Paine College, Augusta, GA with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Butler, a native of Edgefield County was a 1968 graduate of W. E. Parker High School. She attended Claflin College, graduated Cum Laude from Paine College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Art Degree in English. She received her Masters Degree from the University of South Carolina/Columbia in 1980. She taught English for over 40 years in Edgefield, Aiken and Richmond Counties She served on many county and community boards:County Council District 4, Edgefield County Planning Commission, County Line Fire Department Edgefield County Hospital Board, Coordinator for the Bettis Academy Heritage Preservation Team, Director of Biddle Hall Museum. Life member and secretary of Edgefield Branch of the NAACP and served as Basilus/President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Dea. Calvin Butler; a son, Darold Butler; three brothers, Johnnie (Rose) Young, Jr., Rev. Ronnie (Mattie) Young and Sammie Young; three sisters, Inez Elan, Sharon (Edmaster) Patterson and Karen (Victor) Lewis; four grandchildren, Jayden, Derrien, Kaleb and Madison Butler;one aunt, Mary Lee Pressley; one uncle, Jimmy Young; brother-in-law, Esau Butler, sister-in-law, Thelma Key; goddaughter, Kimberly Bullock; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home Friends may call the residence. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta.