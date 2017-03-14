Douglas K. Baqui – Modoc, SC

Connect on Linked in

Douglas Kalanui Baqui, 91, of Reese Baqui Rd., husband of the late Mildred Broome Baqui, died Tuesday March 7, 2017 at his residence.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 18, 2017 at 2 PM at Willington Presbyterian Church in Mt. Carmel, SC.

Mr. Baqui was born in Hawaii, and was retired from the U.S. Army. He was retired from the S.C. State Forestry and was a Ranger at Hamilton Branch State Park, and retired Fire Chief with Modoc Volunteer Fire Dept.

Survivors include his 10 children; Greg Baqui, Nancy Baqui (Mac) McLendon, Farida Baqui Schultz, Mike Ferguson, Tim (Lail) Ferguson, John Ferguson, Pun Nio (Don) Haye, David (Sadie) Lawrence, Cindy (Roy) Martin, and Tony (Ammie) Moreno; 1 sister, Carol Marzan; 1 brother, Phillip Baqui; 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Bobby Baqui and a grandson Wesley Lawrence.

Memorials may be made to Willington Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 334 Mt. Carmel, SC 29840

Or Modoc Volunteer Fire Dept. P.O. Box 6, Modoc, SC 29838.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

