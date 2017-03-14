God Still Works in The Affairs of Men

Who says God doesn’t still work in the affairs of men?

The powerful Nor’easter working its way through the Northeast has completely changed my travel plans this week. The rainstorms in the Southeast Sunday morning completely changed my plans for Sunday!

Saturday afternoon as I re-worked this upcoming week, I was somewhat frustrated – but Sunday I began working on my stubborn mind to get back to The Lord’s Prayer, when He encourages us to pray “give us this day, our daily bread…..” The Lord’s Prayer can be found in Matthew 6, and is well worth reading in entire context. (https://www.bible.com/bible/100/mat.6)

It also reminds me of the book of James, when he writes, starting in vs. 13: “Come now, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, and spend a year there and engage in business and make a profit.” Yet you do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away. Instead, you ought to say, “If the Lord wills, we will live and also do this or that.” But as it is, you boast in your arrogance; all such boasting is evil. Therefore, to one who knows the right thing to do and does not do it, to him it is sin.”

I do think we are called to live with purpose, but dependent upon God, on a daily basis. Here’s wishing you a great week, as you wrestle with balancing purpose and dependence in your own life!

Scott Cooper