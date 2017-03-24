Mr. Thomas “Reed” Scott – North Augusta, SC

NORTH AUGUSTA – A Memorial service for Mr. Thomas “Reed” Scott will be held 12 p.m Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Science Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Walter R. Scott officiating. Mr. Scott, a native of Edgefield County was a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. He worked many years with the Graniteville Company. Left to cherish his memory are: two daughters, Adrian Scott and Tranesa Scott; three grandchildren, Kamari Scott, Jeremizz Thomas and Montez Davis; his father, Tommie L Scott (Beverly); three sisters, Barbara Collier (Kenneth), Melisa Sellers (Kevin) and Karrin Hillary (Tyrone); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. at 11 Bogus Hill Drive, North Augusta, SC. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.