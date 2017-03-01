New MD Serving the Area – Dr. R. Rashad Brightharp

Dr. R.Rashad Brightharp

A native of Edgefield County, Dr. Robert Rashad Brightharp attended Edgefield County Public Schools and graduated form Strom Thurmond High School in 2001. Today most of his immediate and extended family still reside within Edgefield and Aiken Counties. Dr. Brightharp specializes in family medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

As an undergraduate student Dr. Brightharp earned a B.S. Degree in Microbiology from Clemson University as well as a B. S. Degree in Medical Technology from the Medical College o f Georgia (now Augusta University). Prior to medical school, he was employed in the field of medical technology, first with the Medical College of Georgia in the Microbiology Lab, followed by the Eisenhower Army medical Center within the Hematology Lab. Dr. Brightharp earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, SC. After graduating from medical school, he completed his family medicine residency at the Montgomery Center for Family Medicine/Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, SC.

Dr. Brightharp’s professional interests include rural healthcare and promoting healthy living. He is excited to be returning home and joining the Peach Tree Medical Center as the newest member of their medical staff.