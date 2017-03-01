Paul Ronnie Baughcome — Ridge Spring, SC

Funeral Services for Paul Ronnie Baughcome will be held Tuesday, February, 28, 2017 at 2 o’clock at Bland Funeral Home Chapel, Johnston, with burial to follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5-7 pm at Bland Funeral Home.

Ronnie passed away Saturday, February, 25, 2017 at his residence. He was a son of the late William Paul and Lydia Whetstine Baughcome.

Survivors include his loving wife: Dorothy McDowell Baughcome; son: Wesley (Jamie) Baughcome and Riley (Erin) Baughcome; brother: Kenneth (Patricia) Baughcome and granddaughters, Leah Grace Baughcome and Savannah Lynn Baughcome.

Memorials may be made to Brotherhood of Bethel Baptist Church, 113 Bethel Church Rd. Monetta, SC 29105.