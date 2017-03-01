The Lord’s Prayer a Great Place to Start

Clearly our country is divided. Recently, my editorials have been about the clash of worldviews at play and the anger many in our republic are feeling and expressing. My editorial on “Anger being a Non-Respecter of Person Issue” http://www.edgefieldadvertiser.com/2017/02/anger-is-a-non-respecter-of-person-issue/ highlighted how anger, when combined with other emotions and sound doctrine can be utilized to bring about great change, which ultimately helps everyone.

The majority of Americans likely did not watch President Trump’s speech in Melbourne, Florida this past Saturday. In my opinion, the highlight of that speech was when President Trump’s wife, Melania Trump provided the opening prayer, which happens to be the most famous of prayers, The Lord’s Prayer, prayed by Jesus Christ during his Sermon on the Mount, recorded in Matthew 6:9-13. (https://youtu.be/iOz3yD-wtwg)

“Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.

This prayer has meant a great deal to me in recent years as I’ve personally struggled with anger as I’ve reflected on the overall negative impact public policy has had on so many individuals, myself included. Perhaps there’s no more appropriate prayer, as our leaders strive to unite in an atmosphere where anger is leading people to say and do things which don’t produce unity, but further divide.

Mrs. Trump went on to share her vision of America, “the America we envision is one that works for all Americans and where all American’s can work and succeed. A nation committed to a greater civility and unity between people from all sides of the political divide. I will always stay true to myself and be truthful to you, no matter what the opposition is saying about me. I will act in the best interest of all of you. I am committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart, which will have impact on women and children all around the world.”

If you spent time listening to certain media this weekend, without hearing the context of her prayer and introduction, all you might hear is vitriol. For the individuals where that is the case, much soul searching and reflection is required, in my opinion.

The good news is God promises where His word is spoken, it will never return void, Isaiah 55:11. Let us pray that the reading of The Lord’s prayer this weekend will do great things in restoring civility in our society. Let us pray that many, many citizens will actually crack open their Bibles and read the prayer in context, the entire Sermon on The Mount, as a result of our First Lady reciting The Lord’s Prayer this weekend.

I hope you have a blessed week!

Scott Cooper