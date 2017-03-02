Warren B. (Sonny) Floyd – Seneca, SC

Warren B. (Sonny) Floyd, age 56, husband of Ruth Parrish Floyd was called home to be with his Lord on February 28, 2017. Sonny was the son of the late Haynie B. Floyd Sr. and the late Sarah Ann Byrd Floyd.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Ruth, his brother Haynie B. Floyd Jr. (Cindy), nieces Marlie Floyd Rahn (Jason) and Holly Floyd (Ryan Hughes) and great nephew Gavin Hughes.

Sonny was born and raised in Edgefield, SC, but moved to Seneca, SC with Ruth in 1985 to join his brother Haynie as a partner in the ownership of Haynie’s Pest Control. Sonny loved Oconee County, his second home. He relished the time he spent with his clients/friends for the last 32 years.

A memorial service will be held at 4 PM, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Corinth Baptist Church, Seneca, SC. Visitation with family will be held prior to the service from 3 to 4 PM, also at the church.

In leu of flowers, please make donations to your personal charity or church in his memory.