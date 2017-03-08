Willie Ruben Bibbs – Edgefield, SC

Mr. Willie Ruben Bibbs, formerly of Edgefield County, entered into rest February 26, 2017 at Cedar Retirement Center. Funeral services were held 12 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Science Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Charlie Johnson officiating. Interment was in Science Hill Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Irene Lanham Bibbs; two daughters, Shawnte D. Bibbs and Chantellie Hardy; three sons, Calvin Thompkins, Maurice Hardy and Ventrauls Hardy; two sisters, Julia Mae Moss and Maggielene Harrison; five brothers, Frank (Alma) Bibbs, Stewart Bibbs, James (Brenda) Bibbs, Leroy (Ida) Bibbs and Clarence (Debra) Bibbs; six grandchildren a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call the residence of Maggielene Harrison, 205 Haley Drive, North Augusta, SC.

L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, was in charge of arrangements.