Adra Forrester — Marietta, GA

Adra Forrester, 91 of Marietta, GA, born in Monroe, LA, passed peacefully on the early morning of April 18, 2017 at the Wellstar Tranquility Hospice facility, after a brief bout with a lung infection.

Mrs. Forrester attended Louisiana Tech, where she earned a degree in English. She married her husband Maj. William R. Forrester, Jr. (USAF-ret.) in December of 1945. Their marriage lasted for 52 years until his death in 1997. During their lifetime, they were stationed in England and 22 cities within the US and traveled to various places around the world. Mr. & Mrs. Forrester were fun-loving people and the Life of the party. Playing bridge was a lifelong passion that she shared with her husband and later on with her friends at Atherton Place.

She was preceded in death by her parents, E.L. “Peter” & Mildred Boies and sister Sibyl Neil Watson. She is survived by children Adra Ellen (Zig) Kryszczuk, Margaret (Skip) Smith, William (Vicki) Forrester, her 98 year old sister, Hazel Garlington, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 4pm, Friday, April 21, 2017 at Atherton Place, 111 Tower Rd. Marietta, GA 30060. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Atherton Place—a place Adra loved!