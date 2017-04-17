Alice W. Robinson — Edgefield, SC

Alice Walker Robinson, 95, wife of the late V. L. Robinson, died Wednesday April 12, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Saturday April 15, 2017 at 2 PM at Edgefield First Baptist Church with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM at the church before the service.

Mrs. Robinson was born in Randolph County, Alabama and was owner of Alice’s Custom Drapes from 1974 to 2011. She attended Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 sons V.L. “Robbie” (Dana) Robinson, Jr., Samuel W. “Sammie” (Kim) Robinson; 1 daughter-in-law Patricia C. Robinson; 1 niece Cheryl Meyer; 5 grandchildren Carson H. “Chip” (Laurie) Robinson, Jr., Megan (John) Gramer, Morgan Robinson, Joel (Xiomara) Wall, and Elizabeth Jean Wall; 3 great grandchildren Matthew and Lauren Robinson, and Grace Gramer and a special friend Deloris McManus.

Memorials may be made to Shepherd Spinal Center 2020 Peachtree Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-1415 or a Charity of one’s choice.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

