Diane Cunningham — Clinton, SC

Clinton, SC: Diane Cunningham, 59, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Hospice of Laurens County-Hospice House.

She was born March 30, 1958, in Plum Branch, SC, daughter of the late Herbert and Martha Whatley Cunningham. She was of Baptist Faith.

She is survived by; sisters, Gloria C. Butler and Theresa Cunningham both of Greenwood, SC, Louvenia (Leon) Gordon, Edgefield, SC, Charlotte Cunningham, Atlanta, GA and Mamie (Frankie) Bell, Mccormick, SC; brothers, Joe (Juanita) Cunningham, Edgefield, SC, Roger (Cassandra) Cunningham, Ft. Washington, MDZ and William Cunningham, Aiken, SC; step-sisters and step-brother; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral Service and burial will be 12 Noon, Friday, 4/21/17 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Plum Branch, SC, conducted by Reverend Melvin Gordon.

The family will be at the home of her sister, Gloria C. Butler, 110 Highland Drive, Greenwood, SC.

Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Cunningham Family.