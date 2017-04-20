Four School Buses Destroyed in Fire

Four Edgefield County School buses were destroyed in a fire, Apr. 7, at JET Middle School. A report from the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted the Edgefield Fire Department with this fire, details that a man was headed to work around 4:00 in the morning when he noticed fire coming from behind a home on Columbia Road. The man then pulled into the parking lot of JET Middle School and found the buses on fire.

The buses were reported to have been completely totaled. Investigations into the fire were able to rule out arson, and no foul play is expected. The Advertiser was told that it is believed the fire started in the engine of one of the buses and that high winds spread the fire to the other buses. The estimated cost of damages to the buses was listed as $155,000.