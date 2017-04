Kathryn R. Day — Trenton, SC

Connect on Linked in

Kathryn Rebecca Day, 99, died Sunday April 16, 2017.

Graveside services will be held Thursday April 20, 2017 at 11 AM at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC. The family will receive friends after the service.

Miss Day was born in Trenton, SC and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a retired Registered Nurse.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

