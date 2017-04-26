Mt. of Olives Cemetery

To the many of you who contributed to the Friends of Mt. of Olives Cemetery. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude.

When John Owen Clark and I undertook this task in November of 2012, our goals were the clean up and restoration of the cemetery. The Town of Johnston has been very helpful in assuming the task of record keeping – with special appreciation to Frances Quarles. Others who gave generously of their time and help were Roy Kirkland, Mark Turner, and Eric Shuler – to them my deep appreciation.

Now, I feel our goals have been accomplished. To me, it is one of Johnston’s treasures, indeed a history book in stone. Please take care of it.

Marguerite Cassels