Mary “Lib“ E. Riley — Edgefield, SC

Mary “Lib” E. Mobley Riley, 70, wife of Daniel “Dan” Riley, of Riley Rd., died Tuesday April 11, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held Friday April 14, 2017 at 11 AM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Eastview Cemetery.

Mrs. Riley was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Frank and Pauline Schultz Mobley. She was a retired Convenience Store Clerk and attended the Church of God.

Survivors include her husband; 4 daughters, Norma (David) Sutphin,

Sadie (David) Lawrence, Danielle Crouch, Mary (Tony) Burnett; 3 sons, Nathan “Junior” Preston, Frankie Preston, David Joe Riley; 1 sister Ann Maroney; 21 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday April 13, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

Please sign the online register book at www.edgfieldmercantilefh.com